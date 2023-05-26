Transition: FG declares Monday, 29th May, Public Holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 29th May 2023 as work-free for all workers in the country.

According to the federal government, the decision is to allow Nigerians to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuiab Belgore in a statement on Friday noted that the declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.