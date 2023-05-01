Tonto Dikeh undergoes another liposuction surgery, stirs reactions

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has announced she has undergone another liposuction surgery.

The actress-cum-politician disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page accompanied with a video depicting her entering and being in the theatre for the surgery.

She explained that she had been attempting to burn her ‘stubborn’ tommy fat, adding that ‘it has not been easy’.

The thespians said that after undergoing the first surgery, she was careless with the healing process.

She wrote, “Finally sharing this exciting news l have aggressively tried to burn my stubborn tummy fat, but it has not been easy. After my first Lipo, I was so careless with my healing process and I lost guard on my stomach. So it grew back.

On her Facebook page, she shared the similar video, and captioned it, “AND I DECIDED TO GO FOR MY LIPOSUCTION AGAIN!!!”

The announcement has since sparked reactions on social media with some amazed she decided to undergo another surgery.

Others hailed her for such a brave and choice move, wishing her success in the process.

@pauliina_adewale: “Another Liposuction Again? Please, stop Tonto, you are already beautiful. let’s not talk sad stories about you. These repeated surgeries are so scary.”

@pamellabanda: All those things for what? This beauty we look for?? One day ladies will regret it.

@gloryeziafa: Wishing you a very safe surgery and quick recovery ma’am T.

@mirabellyn: This is scary for me but I wish you good luck.

@sparklifeafrica: “Why do you want to destroy your beautiful body? They won’t tell you the after dangerous effects. But in the near future, you will be running here and there. There are laser machines, you could have bought one and used it at home, they are just using you for advert amidst the impending future danger.