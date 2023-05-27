Tinubu’s Inauguration: Paul Enenche warns witches, wizards coming to Abuja

Pastor Paul Enenche:

Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, has issued a strong warning to witches and wizards coming into the Federal Capital Territory for the presidential inauguration on 29 May, 2023.

Recall that the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria had on 1 May, said they were making efforts to storm Abuja in a bid to cleanse and detoxify the environment for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to operate in.

The Spokesperson of the association, Okhue Obo stated this in a statement, and assured Tinubu of a peaceful inauguration. He warned those plotting to scuttle the event to desist.

The statement partly reads: “There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.

“We are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from”.

Meanwhile, some members of the association stormed Abuja earlier in the week to carry out the proposed cleansing and detoxification.

Reacting to the development, Enenche dared the witches and wizards, saying “we are in charge here”.

The Cleric who spoke on Friday night during the just concluded Destiny Recovery Convention, instructed other clergymen to anoint strategic places in the city as a spiritual battle against other forces.

The fiery man of God said, “There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witches and bitches, lizards and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds.

“Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours. Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground and pour oil on this ground. Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent.

“Every agent of the devil who steps into the city for the sake of Satan the devil, as we pour the fire on the earth, if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”