Tinubu’s Inauguration, new chapter for Nigeria – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hailed the presidential inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a new chapter for Nigeria.

In a press statement on Monday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged the new administration under Tinubu’s leadership to bring positive change and progress to the country.

According to the CAN President, Tinubu’s inauguration marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s history, and he urged all Nigerians to support the new government in its efforts to address the challenges facing the nation.

He said, “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he assumes office today.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation.

“Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership. From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential.

“We urge President Tinubu to prioritize these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.

“As we face our common challenges, Nigerians must come together as a people with a spirit of unity and a great sense of accommodation to form a potent force.

“To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.

“Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu and wish him all the best as he begins the onerous task of leading Nigeria at this time of our national history.”