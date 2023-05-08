Tinubu’s appointees ‘ll help Nigeria recover stolen assets — Aliyu Abubakar

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A Senior Political Analyst, Aliyu Abubakar, on Monday, said he has uncovered a list of notable Nigerians that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has pencilled down to serve in different capacities after his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The list he said comprised experts and professionals from different walks of life who will help him revamp the economy and bring cash on board.

According to him, the experts were chosen based on their pedigree and qualifications, not political affiliations, adding that while some of them were tested before in revamping the economy, others are equally new to most Nigerians but are think tanks.

He said it is expected that the professionals will assist the new President and his team in driving an economically robust administration that will meet the yearnings and expectations of Nigerians within the first year in office.

He listed the Tinubu’s list includes Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Abayomi A. Adebayo, Nuhu Ribadu, Bismarck Rewane, Kingsley Moghalu, Ali Pate, Nasiru El Rufai, Stephen Oronsaye, Obi Ezekwesili, Abdulrasheed Maina, Abike Dabiri Erewa, Shamsudeen Usman, Tony Elumelu, Rtd Major Hamza Almustapha, Pat Utomi, Ikechukwu Dozie, Natasha Akopti, Ummu Ahmed Jalingo, Rislanudeen Mohammed, Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, Wale Edun, and Dele Alake.

“As a hands-on member of Tinubu’s team, Dr Usman is expected to bring his wealth of experience in economic policy formulation, implementation, and monitoring to bear in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“He will work with other members of the team, especially those with expertise in finance, investment, and economic development, to develop and implement policies and programs aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, attracting foreign investment, and creating jobs for Nigerians,” he said.

Aliyu further said, “Tinubu’s list comprises several other experts in various fields who can help Nigeria grow its economy and critical infrastructure. For instance, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is expected to serve as a Strategist even while retaining his Traditional duties. Sanusi is renowned for his expertise in financial management and is expected to help the new administration manage the country’s finances better.

“Abayomi A. Adebayo, a professor of Economics, is expected to work hands-on to drive the new administration’s economic policies.

“One of the notable personalities on Tinubu’s list, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, who is said to be Tinubu’s boy, is expected to help Nigeria recover trillions of Naira and Huge Dollars, either moved and hidden in vaults across the globe or in international Banks and other financial institutions.

“He is said to have the technical expertise to find stolen assets from home and abroad. Dr. Maina is an expert in that field, having served as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform from 2010 to 2013.

“During his tenure, he recovered over N1.6tr naira from looters, pension and employee payroll fraudsters. In 2017, He worked tirelessly, and in three months, recovered over N1.3Tr and was promised 5% but that money was never paid to him, an issue that made those in the power block slam him with cooked-up accusations and put him in jail to avoid being exposed.

“One of such accusations was the N2 billion allocated to the Office Of the Head of Service of the Federation to conduct the worldwide biometric enrollment of Pensioners. Regarded as one of the most successful and yet budget-trimmed exercises.

“The then Head of Service (Stephen Oronsaye) exonerated Maina and claimed that the Funds were released to his office and not the pension reform task team. Maina escaped five different assassination attempts on his life and that of his family.

“The last of which was when his vehicle was sprayed with 57 bullets from persons in military and DSS uniforms.

“Dr Maina’s expertise in asset recovery and his proven track record of recovering stolen funds makes him an important and valuable addition to Tinubu’s team.

“The fact is that Nigeria faces significant economic challenges, so, it is essential to have someone to be given the free hand devoid of sentiment and the usual media trial, or persecution as is the case with Maina now, to produce results.

“We are sure the new president will provide the essential state backing to get results and stop the retinue if borrowing from China etc.

“The recovery of stolen assets can significantly boost the country’s economy, and Dr Maina’s appointment can help achieve this goal.”

Continuing, he said, “Bismarck Rewane, a renowned economist and financial analyst, is expected to provide insights into the country’s economic policies. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is also expected to provide valuable insights into the country’s economic and infrastructural policies.

“Nuhu Ribadu (DIG retd) a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is another notable personality on Tinubu’s list. Ribadu’s expertise in fighting corruption head-on, is expected to be of immense value to the new administration.

“Other notable personalities on Tinubu’s list include Dr Shamsudeen Usman, a seasoned economist who has served in several high-profile positions in the Nigerian public sector, including Minister of National Planning, Minister of Finance, and Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company.

“He holds a Ph.D. in economics from McGill University in Canada and has taught at several universities in Nigeria and Canada.

“The appointment of Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina, along with other distinguished Nigerians, is an indication that the incoming administration is poised to tackle the critical challenges facing the country, especially in the areas of security, economy, and critical infrastructure.

“The team is expected to hit the ground running immediately after the inauguration and work tirelessly to ensure that the government delivers on its promises to Nigerians.

“In conclusion, the selection of these notable Nigerians by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve in different capacities after his inauguration on May 29th, 2023, shows a commitment to building a strong and prosperous Nigeria. Each of them brings their expertise and experience to the table, and together, they can work towards revamping the economy and critical infrastructure of the country,” Abubakar said.

He noted that while there may be concerns about some of the appointees, “the hope is that they all have shown capacity in their various areas of specialisation, and will live up to the expectations placed on them and work towards making a positive impact in their respective roles.

“Only time will tell if this new administration will succeed in bringing about the change that Nigerians so desperately need.”