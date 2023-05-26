Tinubu: Tribal leaders begin vigil on Abuja streets to ward off agents of parallel govt

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Leaders of Nigeria’s various ethnicities under the aegis of ‘The Natives’ have commenced a vigil in the nation’s capital, Abuja, as part of its efforts to tackle elements who are allegedly canvassing for a parallel government as opposed to the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The group which staged a peaceful work within the Three Arms Zone on Friday, said it will continue the vigil until Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

Supreme Leader of The Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards who led the walk said those who lost in the last presidential election should begin to restrategize, rather than working with fifth columnists to sabotage Tinubu’s inauguration.

“The country belongs to all of us. The resources Asiwaju will superintend belong to all of us. We are not against anybody, but we are against such madness and the attempt to bring out a factional president in the country.

“Having said that, I want to inform us that we are going to start a vigil. We are going to hold it on the streets of Abuja until Asiwaju is sworn in. We are going to stay until the day that baton is given to him and until he is announced the sitting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is democracy and this is a country we must protect.

“No one group or persons nor party should act as sovereigns, they are not and will never be. Hence we call on their sponsors to refrain from this unstable, insane and undemocratic act that will only expose them as political neophytes.

“We boldly declare that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a day with history and shall be sworn in on Monday, May 29 unfailingly, until the Supreme Court of the land rules otherwise or affirms the Victory.

“To this end, we the Natives of this country will not allow saboteurs and the proponents of parallel government to cause chaos and instability in Nigeria.

“We will, however, embark on vigil on the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, beginning from today Friday till Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in on Monday, May 29. 2023.

“We will do this because of our conviction that Tinubu’s presidency will bring prosperity, development and unity of this great nation”, he stated.

On the reason for the peaceful walk, he said; “We are here at the Appeal Court today to state categorically that we the Natives of Nigeria will not allow the idea of parallel government. In fact, the idea should be dead by now and we warn strongly the proponents of this evil to perish the idea because Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where law and order does not exist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure will never be extended beyond Monday, May 29. He is a democrat and will end as a hero.

“Our attention has been drawn to some incredulous persons who have been brainwashed into imagination of victory at 2023 polls, whose constant cantankerous and mischievous attempts to desecrate our electoral institutions and justify their judicial brigandage is becoming intolerable.

“We are alarmed that the constant constitutional murder perpetrated by these agents of destabilization doubtfully in the name of their principal is appearing to be subjugating, subversive and threatening coronation of unlawful acts, of which if left unchecked can snowball into a disaster, acts that makes their matters in courts unfounded.

“Their discontent like many can be acknowledged but it must not defeat sanity and the sanctity of our courts.

“Our Courts are sacred institutions and their decisions are based on facts not fictions.

“To this end, we rise up again to be counted, in defense of our country, its courts and citizens, as we take a unity walk to the Appeal Court today, to confront the increasingly dangerous and perfidious acts of sabotage against matters that should only be left for Judges up to the Supreme Court to decide”.