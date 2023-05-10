Tinubu tasks Adeleke to unite Osun

In his congratulatory message, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urged Governor Adeleke to unite the state.

A statement by Tunde Rahman from the Office of the President-elect, said with the final court in the land giving its verdict on the Osun governorship tussle, all must respect the judgement.

He said: “I congratulate Ademola Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun Governorship election.

“The apex court in the land has spoken and all of us must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.

“I must also commend the immediate-past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do.

Governor Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office. He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance.

“Now that the matter of the July 16, 2022, Osun State Governorship Election has been brought to a close, I urge Governor Adeleke to immediately settle down to work and continue from where the former governor left it. He should now move to unite the state. I also urge all the people of Osun to work for peace and progress in the state.”

“It is however, worthwhile to state that our party and our candidate, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, might have lost the election as it was pronounced by the apex court of the land but it is visible to the court of the public that they never lost the battle.”