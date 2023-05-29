Tinubu promises jobs, enabling environment for investors

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to deliver on his campaign promises by creating an enabling environment for local and foreign investors.

He also said there will be a creation of one million digital jobs for youths.

Tinubu made these known during his presidential inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

“I have a message for our investors – local and foreign. Our government shall review all complaints on multiple taxations and various anti-investment inhibitions,” Tinubu said.

He further said, “My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youths. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy.”

Tinubu also said electricity will become more accessible and affordable to business and home alike. He also promised to focus on budgetary reform and industrial policy in putting Nigeria back on right track.