Tinubu now President, Shettima Vice President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu about 10; 36am on Monday took the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while Senator Shettima Kashim now assumed office as the Vice President.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Vice President took his oath of office at 10:28 am after that he was invited to take his seat at the VIP stand..

After the swearing -iin was followed by the lowering of national and defence flag which was folded and handed over to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who immediately handed it over to Muhammadu Buhari signalling the end of his administration.

After the folding of the flag, there was the hoisting of national flag, heralding the beginning of a new administration.