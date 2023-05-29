Tinubu: My mission as President

By Nwafor Sunday

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has listed all he intends to achieve as Nigeria’s president. Tinubu made this known in his speech, minutes after he was sworn in as the 16th president of Nigeria.

In his speech, Tinubu assured Nigerians that he will not rule, but govern them, as he placed a stop on fuel subsidy.

He noted that his mission is to improve Nigerians way of life in a manner that nurtures “our humanity, encourages compassion toward one another, and duly rewards our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us”.

He opined that Nigeria’s constitution and laws “give us a nation on paper”. He vowed to work harder at bringing these noble documents to life by strengthening the bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding.”

Some of his missions include:

1. Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law.

2. We shall defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our subregion.

3. We shall remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and an end of extreme poverty.

4. In our administration, Women and youth will feature prominently.

5. Our government will continue to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.