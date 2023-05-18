Tinubu mourns Mbang

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the world in mourning the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang who died at the age of 86.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu noted that late Mbag was a man of great faith who gave his all to make the world and his country, Nigeria, better than he met it.

His words: “He lived a fruitful and blessed life and passed on peacefully at 86.

“Dr. Mbang fought for truth, justice, fairness and for the welfare of the people of Nigeria under a draconian military dictatorship even at great risks to his own life.

“He was a man of great faith who gave his all to make the world and his country, Nigeria, better than he met it. He lived a fruitful and blessed life and passed on peacefully at 86.

“We mourn the exit of a giant among the clergy and a rare patriot. May God keep his family, loved ones, Methodist Church of Nigeria, and the entire Christian community. May Dr. Mbang find rest in heaven. Amen.”