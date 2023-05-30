Tinubu congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on reelection

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a mukhtars meeting at the presidential palace on November 26, 2015 in Ankara. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 26 said Turkey does not buy any oil from Islamic State, insisting that his country’s fight against the jihadist group is “undisputed”. AFP PHOTO

President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The newly-sworn in Nigerian President described Erdogan’s electoral victory as an “unmistakable sign that he retains the full trust and confidence of the Turkish people.”

Tinubu stated, “I congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan ) on his recent electoral victory, an unmistakable sign that he retains the full trust and confidence of the Turkish people.

“I wish him a successful tenure and look forward to a collaborative relationship between our nations,” Tinubu added.

President Erdogan won the country’s presidential runoff election on Sunday, and declared by the Turkey’s Supreme Election Council.

Erdoğan, who has led Turkey for 20 years, received 27,513,587 votes, or 52.14% of the votes cast, according to figures released by the country’s Supreme Election Council, beating challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu who had 25,260,109 votes, or 47.86%, according to CNN.

The run-off came after neither candidate proved able to secure more than 50% of the vote in the first round earlier this month.

Thousands of Erdoğan’s supporters, following Erdogan’s victory, gathered on the streets of Ankara to celebrate his victory.

Meanwhile, Erdogan has called for “unity and solidarity” after narrowly winning a historic election runoff that extended his two-decade rule until 2028.

“We should come together in unity and solidarity,” Erdogan told a sea of supporters outside his presidential palace in Ankara. “We call for this with all our heart.”

The Turkish President said his government will allocate all its time and energy to producing results after the polls.

He added that healing the wounds of the February earthquakes, rebuilding Turkey’s destroyed cities and connecting its people to life will continue to be the country’s priorities.

“Our hearts and hands will continue to be on the earthquake region,” Erdogan said.