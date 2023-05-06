Tinubu: Aso Rock wearing new look for incoming president – Garba Shehu

Works have begun at the Aso Rock Villa in preparation for the May 29th inaugaration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu who is currently living in the Defence House will move into the Villa after the inauguration.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu disclosed the development on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of a painter working, he tweeted: “Painter at work. Villa wearing a new look for the incoming President.”

Tinubu will become the eighth Nigerian leader to rule from the new presidential palace.