Terrorists kill 9, kidnap 3 in Birnin-Gwari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have killed no fewer than 9 farmers and kidnapped 3 in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that the incident happened at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State.

The police were yet to react to the development but according to a source, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victims were on their farmlands.

” All those killed were farmers and those who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Yes, it was confirmed to me this Sunday morning that nine farmers were killed by bandits at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village on Saturday afternoon and others sustained gunshot injuries,” the source said.

He said when some villagers regrouped and confronted the terrorists, there were gunshots, and many sustained injuries.