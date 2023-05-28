Terrorists, bandits terrorised Nigerians under Buhari – CBCN President

—Scores outgoing President low on security

—Commends Buhari on infrastructure, approval of Pax Mundi varsity, completion of 2nd Niger Bridge

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office today (Monday May 29, 2023), President of the Catholic Bishops Conference Of Nigeria, CBCN, His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji has scored Buhari very low in his performance on security issues.

But Archbishop Ugorji commended the outgoing President on provision of infrastructure especially the approval granted the newly established Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State.

Dr. Ugorji, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, while fielding questions from newsmen, equally praised the outgoing President for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

On the security situation under Buhari, he said, “Buhari did not achieve much in the fight against insecurity in our region and other parts of the country being terrorised at the moment by bandits and other criminal elements.

“When he came on board, he promised that he was going to battle insecurity and at that time,we had only Boko Haram in the North East but as he is leaving office today, we have not only Boko Haram but also banditry. We have Fulani herdsmen.

“We also have the unknown gunmen terrorising many communities in the country and particularly, the South East part of the country. Many people can no longer go to their farms because of the activities of the Fulani herdsmen. So, he has done well in some areas but in the area of securing the lives and property of Nigerians,I don’t think, he has done well. “

However, he said the impacts of the newly approved 36 universities among which is Lux Mundi, in the educational development of the country cannot be overemphasised as it will go a long way in accommodating thousands of university admission seekers, left out every year due to limited opportunities in the existing universities.

According to him, “President Buhari deserves the commendation of all Nigerians for taking this step to expand the reach of tertiary education in the country.

” Lux Mundi comes with its uniqueness in curriculum, besides being the first university in Umuahia, where I served for over three decades as Bishop. With the development, more access to higher education is here offered effortlessly to our children in this new citadel, whose cardinal vision is to graduate internationally equipped and self-employable students to reverse the worsening unemployment crisis in the country .

” You will agree with me that so many graduates today are not employable. Our intention as the Chancellor of this new university is to match training, skills with the extant opportunities in the dynamic world of work. It means developing a curriculum that is in sync with the realities in the job market, so that our student are equipped in a manner that makes it difficult for them to be left behind by the future of work.”

The Catholic Bishop also eulogised President Buhari for giving attention to the decadent infrastructures in the South East zone, noting that he initiated and completed the Second Niger Bridge as one of his legacy Projects.

“We are also happy with the progress of work on Enugu – Port Harcourt high way among others.

“Well, the President has said he is satisfied with his performance. Definitely there are a number of achievements he has made and of course, we cannot forget that he completed the Second Niger Bridge which was commissioned few days ago. We see some roads, federal roads being done.

“I guess that the federal government might have some hands in it especially in our state and the federal highway connecting Enugu and Port Harcourt. I think some good works have been done.”