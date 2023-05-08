Terrorists attack Kaduna church, abduct 40

…15 managed to escape, 25 still in captivity- CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists, who disrupted Church service on Sunday in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have abducted no fewer than 40 worshippers.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, said 15 of the abducted worshippers have returned to their respective families.

Journalists were told in Kaduna on Monday that “about 40 people were on Sunday abducted by gunmen during a Church service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala along Buruku Baringi road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.”

“Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab said the worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30am they heard gun shots very close to the Church. The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers.”

“Along the way, somehow 15 of the kidnapped persons returned remaining the rest 25 who are presently in captivity without any word from their abductors.”

“Eforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and we pray that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammad Jalige, said he would contact the DPO of the affected area and revert.