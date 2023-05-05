Suspended Adamawa INEC REC granted bail

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The force headquarters on Friday said that Barr. Hufu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner has been granted bail.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said Yunusa-Ari is expected to report to the Police every weekday while investigations are ongoing.

A statement by Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms that Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist.

“He is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.”