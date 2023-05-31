Subsidy Removal: NLC rejects pricing template

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to immediately instruct the Nigerian Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) to withdraw the just released pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties.

Mr Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, made the call in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ajaero said that the new pricing template is vexatious, an ambush and may scuttle its ongoing dialogue with the federal government.

According to Ajaero, government cannot in one breathe be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of petroleum products.

“We are worried that the Government through the NNPC despite the ongoing meeting of stakeholders in the Oil and Gas sector to manage the unilateral.

“But unfortunate announcement by the President to withdraw subsidy on petroleum products, went ahead this morning to announce a new regime of prices under a new pricing template.

“This is an ambush and runs against the spirit and principles of Social Dialogue which remains the best platform available for the resolution of all the issues arising out of the petroleum Down-stream sector.

“This negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has, as usual, usurped, captured or become market forces.

“It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching agreement,” he said.

He added that what the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of Nigerian people and bring undue pressure on the leaders, thus undermine the dialogue.

The NLC president said that Nigerians would not accept any manipulation of any kind from any of the parties, especially from the representatives of the government.

“Our commitment to this process is buoyed on the fact that all the parties would be committed to ensuring that it is carried out within the ambits of liberty without undue pressure.

“The release of that Template may not allow us to continue if nothing is done to withdraw it so that the dialogue can continue unhindered. It is clear that Government is actually trying to scuttle the process.

“As it stands, the federal government has become fixated on their chosen course of action. Would this help this dialogue? It clearly will not.

“There must be flexibility to allow concessions and reasonable accommodation that will produce the best result for Nigerian people. This is what we all seek at this time,” he said.