Subsidy Removal: Commuters groan as fuel sells for N750

…as Filling stations shut down

…long queues reemerge, drivers hike fare

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Following President Bola Tinubu’s policy statement during his inaugural speech on Monday, on the removal of subsidy, most filling stations in Calabar have shut down while those selling have hiked the price to from 210 to 750 naira per litre.

Vanguard also observed commuters who cannot afford to pay 300 naira per drop from the usual 100 naira, are trekking 2 to 3 kilometres to get to their offices.

When our reporter went around the metropolis on Tuesday morning, only mega stations were selling at 205/ 210 with very long queues but at about 11:30 a.m. they started selling 400 naira and eventually shut down.

Meanwhile, those selling black market are smiling to the bank as they hike their prices to 750 and 800 per litre and are selling only 10 litres per person.

For places like Calabar South, Muritala Mohammed Highway, Marian, Atimbo, Etta Agbor no filling was open at the time of filling this report as the few who were selling just received instructions from their head office to also shut down the operation.

However, major junctions and bus stops are heavily packed with commuters waiting for the few available taxi’s.

