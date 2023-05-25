Student commits suicide after losing school fees to gambling in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, on Monday reportedly committed suicide by drinking a chemical substance after losing his fees and that of his friend to online betting.

It was gathered that the deceased reportedly used his school fee to play an online betting on Friday but lost.

Adegoke, who was a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering, reportedly committed suicide on Monday, when his colleagues were preparing for their first semester examinations.

It was gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to take an exam without completing their registration.

Adegoke was reportedly rushed to the school clinic where he was later referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Registrar, Public Relations Department of the school, Sola Abiala, said the school quickly referred him to a specialist hospital to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was admitted to the hospital.

Speaking with our correspondent on the phone, Abiala said: “He died on Monday morning while the exam was about to start.”

He said it was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student took a chemical substance.