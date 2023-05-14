Star Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

Star Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi is reportedly dead.
News of his death was made public by Founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi
The actor reportedly died from complications from a slip in the bathroom..
Details later…
May 14, 2023
