Standard Chartered wins ‘AI for customer experience’ award

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has emerged best user of Artificial Intelligence, AI, for customer experience by The Digital Banker’s judging panel.

The Digital Banker recognised the Bank’s card dispute automation initiative which facilitated an improvement in turnaround time of various card dispute situations. As a result of the initiative, customers are now able to access disputed funds faster, while significantly enhancing complaint resolution.

Speaking on the award, David Idoru, the Bank’s Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB), Nigeria said, “We are delighted with our win of this highly Acclaimed award for Best Use of AI for Customer Experience. It is a reflection of our commitment and dedication to providing best in class services and value to our esteemed clients”.

The Digital CX Awards 2023 surpassed last year’s awards cycle with 702 submissions received, compared to just over 600 submissions last year.

Over 140 banks worldwide participated in the 2023 DCX program, cementing it as the industry’s most comprehensive and competitive assessment program globally.