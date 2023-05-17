South Korean player, Son detained in China over bribery allegation

South Korean football player, Son Jun-ho has been arrested and detained in China for allegedly accepting bribes.

Son who plays in the Chinese Super League (CSL) has been in police custody in the northern-eastern Liaoning province.

According to CNN, the Chinese foreign ministry was detained at a Shanghai airport on Friday.

Reports said the 31-year-old’s detention come amid a concerted clampdown on corruption and match-fixing in Chinese football.

He was “on suspicion of taking bribes as a person who is not a functionary of a state organ,” China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Son is a midfielder for Shandong Taishan, a soccer club in the Chinese Super League (CSL), which won the 2021 league title and the 2021 Chinese Football Association Cup.

He is also a member of South Korea’s men’s national team and was part of the squad that advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday the ministry was aware of Son’s situation and that local Korean diplomatic missions were providing consular assistance.

The spokesperson would not provide further information due to the Personal Information Protection Act.

Wang said China would provide South Korean officials with the “necessary facilitation” to perform their consular duties.