Soludo, el-Rufai, Aig-Imoukhuede for Carnegie, Agora event on repositioning Nigeria’s cconomy

The governors of Anambra and Kaduna states, Prof. Charles Soludo and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, will Tuesday headline a high-level policy deliberation on pathways for creating a robust and resilient economic future for Nigeria.

The governors will serve as panellists at a policy conversation in Abuja, which is jointly organised by the Africa Programme of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Abuja-based Agora Policy billed to attract the crème of Nigeria’s economic, political, academic and policy elite, the event will focus on: “How Nigeria Can Build a Post-Oil Economic Future.”

Other confirmed panellists at the event are: Mr. AigbojeImoukhuede, former CEO of Access Bank; Dr. Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria; and Dr. Zainab Usman, Director of the Carnegie Africa Programme.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, established in 1910, is one of the oldest and most respected think tanks in the world.

It was ranked as the number one think tank on the 2020 Global Go-To Think Tank Index published by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme of the University of Pennsylvania, US.

Agora Policy is a nascent Nigerian think tank committed to generating evidence-based and practical solutions to Nigeria’s urgent challenges. It was founded by Waziri Adio, immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, and one Nigeria’s leading columnists.

The Tuesday event will also feature the presentation and an exposition on the policy implications of Dr. Usman’s book titled “Economic Diversification in Nigeria: The Politics of Building a Post-Oil Economy.”