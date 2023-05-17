Soludo condemns attack on US embassy staff convoy

Govenor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has expressed sadness over the attack on United States embassy staff and Policemen in the state.

Soludo, in a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, described the attack as heinous and unprovoked.

Recall that US Embassy convoy were attacked on Atani-Osamala Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area, leaving two Staff and policemen killed by yet-to-be identified assailants on May 16.

Soludo said his administration had in the last one year worked very hard with gallant security forces to massively degrade criminality and restore law and order and could proudly assert that Anambra was currently one of the safest states in Nigeria.

He said the US embassy convoy incident in a remote Riverine community in Ogbaru local government was a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs could still unleash senseless and murderous acts.

He vowed that the Anambra government would actively work with security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice.

“Only two weeks ago, the dreaded and notorious criminal gang leader, operating mostly in a neighboring state, was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursions into Anambra and recovered huge deadly weapons.

“The criminals are largely on the run or feeling the heat of our zero tolerance to criminality.

“We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer the same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informants will be handsomely rewarded.

“We assure our residents and visitors of our continued commitment to law and order. This incident has emboldened our drive,” it said.

Soludo said it was evident the visiting team made their own security arrangements and totally bypassed the existing security architecture in the state and the state government was not aware of the “humanitarian mission” of the visiting team.

According to him, in a place like parts of Ogbaru where security forces have been fighting the criminals and oil bunkerers, the sight of few policemen can indeed attract vengeance from the criminal gangs.

“The Government of Anambra once again, expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and reassure the United States Embassy in Nigeria of our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its officials in the state,” it said.