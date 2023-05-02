Sokoto commissions onion, garlic processing plant

By Musa Ubandawaki

Sokoto State government has commissioned the first indigenous onion and garlic processing plant as part of efforts to boost the efficient production of perishable farm produce in the state.

The new plant was commissioned by Africa -Generic Synergy Farmwith Limited, Chimbilco Technical Nigeria limited and Sokoto investment and properties Limited in collaboration with Raw Materials Research and Development Council.

The national president of National Onion Producers Processors Marketers Association of Nigeria, Isah Aliyu Sa’idu Binji said the country is producing about two million metric tons of Onion annually and Sokoto state produces 40 percent of the total yield.

He said the processing plant is the first of its kind in Nigeria and is aimed to reduce post harvest lost by onion and garlic farmers in Sokoto and other states of the northwest where the products are cultivated in large quantity.

According to him despite being one of the leading producers of onion and garlic in the world, Nigeria still imports onion flakes into the country due to the lack of processing factory which he said was at the detriment of farmers.

He commended the efforts of the brain behind the factory which he said farmers especially in Sokoto state and its environment will benefit immensely from it.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Raw Materials Research And Development Council, represented by Emmanuel Ilyasu, said the commissioning of the factory marks an important milestone for the manufacturing industry in Nigeria.

“As we commission the first wholly indigenous onion and garlic flakes processing plant, I am delighted that this plant was designed and fabricated by Nigerian engineers following the call by the Council to reduce the perennial post-harvest wastages associated with onion and garlic.”