‘Shock them like high tension,’ Davido celebrates Adeleke’s Supreme Court ruling

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, Davido has celebrated the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected Governor of Osun State.

The apex court, in its lead judgement they were delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal that was lodged against Adeleke’s election victory by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido mocked oppositions with a line from ‘Over Dem’ a track in his latest album, Timeless.

He tweeted, “We go dey shock them like high-tension’.