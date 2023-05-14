Seun Kuti: ‘Temper justice with mercy’, Peter Okoye apologises, begs police

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of P-Square has apologised to the Nigeria Police on behalf of his colleague in the music industry, Seun Kuti, who had a conflict with a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Okoye also appealed to the police to temper justice with mercy over Kuti’s action, whose video has gone viral.

A video of Kuti assaulting a police officer hit social media on Saturday, and many Nigerians have condemned the action.

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the arrest of the music star.

Speaking on the incident, Okoye took to Twitter on Sunday and condemned the action as he pleaded with the security agency to handle the case with utmost mercy.

Okoye tweeted, “Dear @PoliceNG, What Seun did was wrong! Please temper justice with mercy!”

For those tagging me and expecting me to be excited about the Police incident! Pls Stop! As a people we just want a country where no one is above the law and a place of Law and Order! Everybody go dey alright las las! Happy Sunday. — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 14, 2023