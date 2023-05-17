Seun Kuti: Police now know how it feels being brutalized — Mr. Macaroni

Actor and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni has reacted to the arrest of Afrobeats star, Seun Kuti by the Nigeria police.

Macaroni, taking to his Twitter page, condemned Kuti’s alleged assault on the police officer.

He, however, stated that following the incident, the police force in the country was now aware of how it feels to be assaulted and oppressed.

Macaroni went on to appeal for Kuti’s rights to be respected in the course of seeking justice.

“I love how the Nigeria Police is quickly seeking justice for one of theirs who was assaulted. I hope such speed is also applied when Citizens are being harassed and brutalized by the Nigeria Police.

“While I totally condemn assault on Police officers, I also condemn any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti.

“As the police attempt to fight for the rights of one of theirs, Seun Kuti’s rights must also be respected. The Law should be allowed to take its course.

“I hope the Nigerian Police understand how the people also feel when they assault, brutalize, humiliate and oppress us. All we want is for things to be done rightly.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope the Police and the Citizens understand this.

“It should be Good against Evil. Not the Police Vs Citizens because we all are capable of both good and evil. If we want a better society, we must encourage good and shun evil.”