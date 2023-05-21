Seun Kuti: Celebrities, police exchange words

By Sylvester Kwentua

A lot of Nigerians may have scolded Seun Kuti for assaulting a police officer recently, but that has not stopped his colleagues in the entertainment industry from rising and forming a defence of sorts on his behalf. It will be recalled that last weekend, Seun Kuti was seen in a video that trended on social media, slapping a police officer.

A few of them even posted videos of police brutality towards members of the public, asking why the police authorities have not arrested the officers seen in the videos.

Celebrities who have questioned the police’s integrity..

Peter Okoye: Peter Okoye of the P-square group on Wednesday, had an online argument with a top police officer and it led to forth and back arguments from the two parties. Peter Okoye and the Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a series of tweets, tried to prove a point in favour of either the assaulted policeman or Seun Kuti.

Peter Okoye wondered why the police were quick in arresting Seun Kuti, while election offenders, including police officers, were still left to walk free on the streets.

Hundeyin, on his part, replied to him by saying that the court was in charge of justice and urged Peter to channel his energy towards the judiciary.

Mr Macaroni: On his part, Macaroni on his social media page condemned the attack on the police officer who was slapped by Kuti. He however, hoped that Seun’s case may have made the police realize how it felt to be brutalized by security officers. Importantly, he called for Seun to be treated humanely.

“I love how the Nigeria Police is quickly seeking justice for one of theirs who was assaulted. I hope such speed is also applied when citizens are being harassed and brutalized by the Nigeria Police. While I totally condemn assault on Police officers, I also condemn any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti.” Macaroni said.

Vector: Talented veteran rapper, Vector, on his part, tried putting up a defence for Seun. In his small but straight to the point post on one of his official handles, he indirectly explained that the police man who was slapped by Seun, was drunk.

“I may never understand the reaction of a man who says he was driving with his wife and only child in the car when an intoxicated officer driving behind almost ran the car they were all in off the road. Yes, I was raised by an officer but not that kind; You will never get the chance to be rude with him talkless of raising a hand. Never. Ask about Ogunmefun. Anyways, 48hrs is not forever. @bigbirdkuti I Dey wait for the yarns when you comot.” Vector posted.

Falz: Falz who is recuperating after a recent surgery on his leg, could not wait to be totally healed before having a shot at the police.While condemning Seun for hitting a police officer, Falz also wondered, just like Mr Macaroni, if the police would exhibit the same energy used on Seun, on erring police officers. He also hinted that the police officer who was hit was drunk.

“Nobody can deny that it is wrong to hit a policeman. For mischief seekers, read that first sentence again. However, these other videos (of police brutalizing citizens) are from the other side of the spectrum.This is not the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, or sixth time.” Falz noted.

For their responses, apart from Peter Okoye that was engaged by the police, they didn’t reply to neither Falz, nor Mr Macaroni and Vector.