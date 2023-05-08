Senate President: Delta APC Chieftain makes case for Akpabio

Akpabio

By Etop Ekanem

As the struggle for who becomes the President of the 10th Assembly gathers mumentum at the Red Chambers of the Senate, Delta state chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Barr. Ejiro Etaghene has called for support for Sen Godswill Akpabio as most qualified for the office of the President of the Senate.

Etaghene who made this statement at a press briefing at the weekend in Warri, Delta State, while speaking to newsmen, pointed out that apart from Sen. Akpabio’s pedigree as an uncommon former governor of Akwa Ibom state, he has also demonstrated that as a core progressive.

The Delta APC Chieftain, Barr. Etaghene had recalled that Sen. Akpabio had at a time, relinquished his position as Minority Leader and left the PDP when Saraki and his cohorts were bent on sabotaging the Buhari’s administration by stifling the progress of the government through unnecessary legislative hurdles.

Etaghene pointed out that since Akpabio defected to APC, he has remained steadfast and committed to the ideals of the party with strong conviction that only the All Progressives Congress party that can salvage the country with the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as president of this country.

Speaking further, Etaghene said, “Sen. Akpabio believes so much in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision. You all saw him at the Eagle Square during the APC primaries when he stepped down and declared his support for the President-Elect. That is the vision I am talking about.

“Sen. Akpabio has all the requisites of being a leader of the Red Chambers as a lawyer and a former Minority Leader of the Senate and there is no doubt that he will be a bridge between the Senate and the Executive if given the mandate to lead the senate at the 10th assembly.

“I therefore appeal to all the senators-elect to rally support for Sen. Godswill Akpabio as he has sacrificed greatly for the party, APC by delivering the party in his senatorial district unlike his counterparts.”