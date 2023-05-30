Rising Afrobeat sensation, Olareign, sets music scene ablaze with anticipated EP, ‘Moan’

Olareign, the stage name of Adewunmi Ismail Dada, is making waves in the Nigerian music industry with his unique afrobeat sound, upping the ante with the upcoming EP – ‘Moan’.

The talented musician, who also goes by the name Olanrewaju, is the founder and owner of El Rey Empire, a record label that has been gaining recognition since its establishment in 2020.

Born and raised in Oshodi, Lagos state, Olareign is the eldest of five siblings. Despite facing financial challenges, he has managed to pursue his passion for music and create a distinct musical identity. Combining elements of rap and singing, Olareign’s sound is a fusion of different genres and influences from artists around the world.

In August 2021, Olareign released his debut EP titled “Oriade,” showcasing his lyrical prowess and infectious melodies. The project received positive reviews and further solidified his position as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene.

Currently, Olareign is diligently working on his upcoming EP titled “Moan,” which is set to be released on June 2. The highly anticipated project features collaborations with some of the industry’s big names, including Jaido P, Dammy Krane, Trod, Rhaffy, Pally Og, and Zichy.

With this EP, Olareign aims to expand his fanbase and solidify his position at the top of his game.

When asked about his goals, Olareign expressed his dedication to self-improvement and ambition. He aspires to gain more recognition and success in the industry, with the aim of becoming a household name. Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, his unwavering belief and positive attitude have propelled him forward, he aaded.

Beyond his music career, Olareign has a strong desire to continue his education. Due to financial constraints, he had to drop out of school in 2016 to support his sister’s education. However, he remains determined to fulfill his promise to his parents and return to his studies when the time is right.

When asked for advice for the aspiring singers, he emphasized the importance of perseverance and never giving up on one’s dreams. He said his personal motto, “Just Keep Pushing,” reflects his unwavering dedication to his craft and serves as an inspiration to others.

Olareign expressed confidence that with his unique sound and undeniable talent, he is on the path to becoming one of Nigeria’s most prominent musical exports. As he continues to captivate audiences with his infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the future looks bright for this rising afrobeat star.

He urged music lovers to keep an eye out for him as he takes the music industry by storm with his upcoming EP, “Moan,” destined to open doors of greatness for him and solidify his position as a force to be reckoned with.