Resident doctors suspend 5 days warning strike

Doctors

By Chioma Obinna

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Sunday night, suspended its 5-day nationwide warning strike.

The National President of the Association, Dr. Emeka Orji, told Vanguard that work resumes by 8 am tomorrow in all Federal and State Teaching Hospitals as well as other hospitals where resident doctors are trained.

Orji also disclosed that the progress made by the association regarding their demands will be reviewed on 2nd June 2023 during their General meeting where the next line of action will be decided.

In his words, Strike has been suspended and work resumes at 8 am tomorrow. Progress made will be reviewed on 2nd June 2023 during our General meeting where the next line of action will be decided. “

Recall that the doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, began a five-day warning strike in public health facilities across the federation Wednesday last week.

Some of the demands of the doctors include; immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and abolishment of the bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of doctors and nurses who leave the system.

Immediate infrastructural development in public hospitals with a subsequent allocation of at least 15 percent of the budgetary provisions to health in line with the Abuja declaration of 2001 and immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to the tune of 200 percent of the gross salary of Doctors among others.