Reps query FAAN MD over dilapidated infrastructure at airports

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

…demands reason for demolition of houses in Lagos airport

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Vexed by the volume of dilapidated infrastructure in the nation’s airports, the House of Representatives, Wednesday, queried the Managing Director (MD) of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu.

In a meeting with the House Committee on Aviation, the House also demanded the reason behind the demolition of houses reported built on Lagos airport land.

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim at a hearing with Yadudu said the House was worried by the unhealthy development.

He said: “We are concerned about our airports. Over a long period of time, we realized the escalators and lifts are not functioning. The air-conditioning system sometimes has leakages and the scanners have problems too. This is why we are here to find out why our airports are not functioning. If it is other countries, they may decide to close down the terminal buildings because of the condition.

“Also, people with disabilities are also complaining because they cannot even use the facilities. It is a problem.

“Part of our concern is the demolition going on in Lagos. You know we speak for the people. So, whatever concerns people affects us. That is why we decided to call you to find out what is going on in Lagos. We are not against any exercise but we really want to know what is going on there.”

In his response, the FAAN MD said the dilapidation was a legacy problem which was being addressed.

“On the state of the airports, I believe it mostly revolves around Abuja airport. It is something we have seen and spent our few months trying to fix it but the lifts and escalators came with the airport and have been here for almost 40. So, they should have been replaced over time.

“Experts recommend the escalators and lifts be replaced. We started the process of replacing and it took us a lot of time because it is government due process and funding. Now, there is a contract to replace all the lifts, escalators in Abuja airport. It is a legacy problem”, he said.

Yadudu also said that there was adequate pre-information to the owners of the property on the inherent consequences of occupy the place.

He recalled that in 2006, FAAN noticed encroachment on the airport land and a committee was set up to investigate the matter and to ensure that such practice was stopped

According to him, notices were sent out via the media, warning people of the risk of purchasing land and building around restricted aviation land but the warning was not heeded.