Reckless driver crushes motorcyclists, passenger to death in Ogun, flees

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were on Tuesday crushed to death by a reckless driver at Agbeloba area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi said the driver of the Ford Mondeo car, coming from Quarry Road, lost control, ran over the roundabout at the Agbeloba junction and rammed into two motorcycle riders discharging passengers.

He added that the car, later rammed into a container shop used for betting.

Akinbiyi said, “Okada riders and a female passenger were killed instantly, due to the impact of the collision.

He noted that “the driver escaped among the crowd who came as sympathisers to the scene.”

Akinbiyi said the victims’ bodies were taken away by family members, who identified them.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, Akinbiyi warned motorists to avoid excessive speed, particularly while driving within or around major towns.