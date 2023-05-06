ReachOutWorld Extravaganza kicks off May 5

By Ayo Onikoyi

This weekend, Founder of mega Church Christ Embassy, and author of Rhapsody of Realities is set to play host to all Christians and everyone, interested in spreading of Gospel of Jesus to the far ends of the Earth in a special event tagged “ReachOutWorld Extravaganza”.

Since Rhapsody of Realities crossed the 7,800 languages mark, Pastor Chris began earnestly pushing for the sponsorship and distribution of his daily devotional, which is the most translated materials in the world at this time.

According to him, this is best opportunity the Church has to fulfill the Great Commission given to us by Jesus Christ and we must spare nothing to achieve this mandate.

The event holds on the 5th and 6th of May 2023 from 6pm on the website.