Rainfall: How we’ll prevent flood — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it has taken measures to contain high volume of storm-water resulting from heavy downpour across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Olalekan Shodeinde, stated this during a ‘Downscaling Workshop on the Seasonal Climate Predictions and Socio-Economic Implications for the State’, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Alausa, Ikeja.

Shodeinde, who spoke through the Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Mr Mahmood Adegbite, noted that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, and the Ministry had released the annual Seasonal Climate Predictions, SCP, earlier in the year to sensitize the public on the socio-economic implication of the rainy season.

He said: “At this juncture, we want to assure you that our state will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.”

The Permanent Secretary, urged the residents to continually support the efforts of government through regular clearing of drains in their frontage to ensure free-flow of storm water as well as desist from dumping of refuse into drainage channels.

In his presentation, the Director General NIMET, Mr Oyegade Adeleke, noted that high intensity of rainfall is expected from May to June with the probability of having above 50mm in one day at 80 per cent in Badagry, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju/Lekki and Ikeja.