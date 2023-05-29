Presidential inauguration: Tight security around Eagle Square as ceremony gets underway

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

There is tight security in all roads leading to the Eagle Square, venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Apart from the fact that all the adjoining roads to the Eagle Square are flooded with heavy security, there are also multiple blockades.

From the Wuse 2 axis of the Central Area, there are not less than five security spots, swarming with multiple security operatives, drawn from various arms, including the armed forces, police, men of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Civil Defence.

The same formation has been placed around all entry points into the Central Business District (CBD), consisting of the major government buildings, including the Federal Secretariat, the National Assembly Complex and the access into the Presidential Villa. The Eagle Square is at the centre of the CBD.

As at 7:45am, entries into the vicinities of the event have become virtually inaccessible as stern looking security operatives will not admit any person, notwithstanding social status, who does not come with the official invitation to the ceremony.

There is also one entry point to the parade ground with a security gadgets that screens everyone to the Pavilion.

It was also gathered that telecommunication networks around the venue had been shut down.

Meanwhile the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and some Service Chiefs as well as the Inspector-General of Police are seated at the venue.

Also present is the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola and members of the diplomatic community.