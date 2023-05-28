Portable drags Spyro over “disrespect”

By favour Ihuoma

It is no longer news that controversial Nigerian artist portable recently blasted upcoming artist, spyro for saying he is the only artist he would never work with.

In an interview conducted by Do2un on Cool FM, Spyro stirred up reactions, after he spoke about his reluctance to collaborate with Portable; stating that they have distinct musical styles that do not align. He believes that if he was to write a song for Portable, it wouldn’t resonate well with his style.

“Not because I have an issue with him, but because our paths just don’t cross, like, our kinds of music don’t align. Portable, Spyro said of Portable

Portable, who is always ready for a fight, wasted no time in responding by questioning Spyro’s accomplishment in the music industry, raising queries about his earnings and the number of shows he had performed in.

“Shey oh wine me ni,Akparo abi spyro.You never make am u dey form ajebo. How

many show you don go? ma je ko lo ma ti e si upper o. iwo to ye ko lo ma manage, o wa lon package. come make we give you chorus make you blow more.(you are not yet a star. You are only being packaged. Come let me make you a star)” Portable said.

“Wetin you de sing?you sing pass Micheal Jackson?drop chorus you say, you no fit

drop chorus say I no fit sing your pattern”, Them won disgrace me,Thank God Say Man No Be God? ZAZUU can’t you see am shining Kodiak Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace. Aparo You never make am you dey form Ajebo. IKA OF AFRICA ? IKA Talk IKA Understand?” Portable added.