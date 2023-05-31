Police confirm six persons murdered in Rivers communities

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE on Wednesday confirmed six persons were killed in Rivers state communities of Abarikpo and Odiereke-Ubie as renewed cult violence worsens in parts of the state.

The Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who made the confirmation disclosed that five persons were killed Tuesday by suspected cultists in Odiereke Ubie, Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) while gathering palm fronts, as one victim was killed before dawn Wednesday in Abarikpo, Ahoada East LGA.

Iringe-Koko indicated that the Odiereke Ubie residents were murdered by a dreaded cult gang over the refusal of the community to pay N1.5 million the forced levy to the terror group.

Ekeakita Hector Chinem, Public Relations Officer, Akoh Youth Congress, Ahoada East LGA, narrated that, “At about 4:05 am, Wednesday, a group of cult boys who reside in a neighbouring community moved into Abarikpo searching for about three persons.

“Unluckily for one of the targets, Aburi Dickson Edi, was found in his house sleeping. They barged in, shot him on the stomach and pushed out his bowels. They took off on bikes down to their hideout.

“In Odiereke Ubie, Ward 9, Ahoada West LGA precisely, five youths were killed late at night because the community refused paying One and a half million naira to the hoodlums living inside the bush.

“This community has not such money. None of their elite is based at home, those at home are mainly peasants. The five young victims had just returned from farm harvest only to meet their sudden death.They murderers came with three bikes, killed them and left without saying a word.”

He dismissed the statement credited to some Chiefs in Ekpeyeland, claiming there is no insecurity in the area, adding that, “Killings are being recorded weekly in Ekpeye. Hideouts of the hoodlums are known. We don’t know why the security agencies are pampering the hoodlums.”