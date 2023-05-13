Police arrest guard for allegedly defiling 4-year-old

The police command in Lagos State has arrested a security guard who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect is in police custody.

“The suspect has been arrested and is still in custody.

“A medical report that would ensure a conviction is being expected.

“We don’t pander to emotions but deal with evidence to prove issues beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect was arrested after a person, identified simply as Omolomo, with Twitter handle @TheVawulence, reported the case through the handle.

Omolomo had called on the police to intervene.