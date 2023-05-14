Police arrest 2 for kidnapping couple in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspected kidnappers, who abducted a couple, Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore, at Ughelli, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the victims were kidnapped on April 27, 2023, noting that a ransom of N1 million was paid before they were released by their abductors.

The statement said: “On 11/05/2023, about 2315hours, operatives of the command’s Decoy squad led by the commander, ASP Julius Robinson, acting on credible intelligence gathered, embarked on a sting operation and arrested one Emmanuel James, 32 years, of Otor-Udu, Udu LGA, who is suspected to be the leader of the gang.

“On 12/05/2023, at about 0230hours, the suspect led the operatives to Ejewu community, Udu LGA and arrested the syndicate driver, one Ejiro Peter, 25 years, a native of Kokori community in Ethiope East LGA.

“They confessed to their involvements in a series of armed robbery, and kidnapping operations in Ughelli and Warri, which include the kidnap of Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore on 27/04/2023, at Ughellli town and a ransom of N1 million was paid before the couple was released.

“On 12/05/2023, the suspects led the operatives to another notorious member of their criminal gang whose real name is unknown but fondly called Oh lord at Egbike area in Udu.

“The suspect, upon sighting the police, engaged them in a gun battle and escaped through the ceiling of his apartment with bullet injuries.

“When his apartment was searched, a bag containing a locally fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.”