Plot to stop May 29 inauguration: Northern group defends NLC President

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

…Accuses Arewa youths of baseless blackmail

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A northern group under the aegis of Concerned Northern Forum, CNF, weekend said that there was no iota of truth in the allegations by the Arewa Youths Assembly, AYA, that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero is plotting to scuttle the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President on May 29.

The CNF said that the allegation is baseless and a cheap blackmail, describing Ajaero as a refined and dogged activist of note whose loyalty to the NLC and the nation is undoubted.

Recall that the AYA, has recently among other things accused the NLC President of plotting to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But the CNF in defence of the number one labour leader in the country, described him as a promoter and firm believer in democracy and the principle of separation of power who should not be dragged or accused of any separatist or ethnic agenda.

Addressing journalists in Arewa House Kaduna, CNF which said it is an organization of young, intelligent, and committed persons passionate about the growth, development, and unity of not just the North as a region but Nigeria as a nation, called on Nigerians to ignore the unfounded allegation by AYA.

A text read by the Forum’s deputy spokesperson, Comrade Mohammed Aminu, also called on the security agencies to disregard the ‘allegation which it described as ‘baseless’.

The group said, “We are here today to express our disappointment over the recent press conference organized by our sister association, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA). We watched with total dismay and disappointment the accusations and allegations made by AYA against the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on his purported plot to stop the President-Elect’s inauguration.

“We are particularly concerned that AYA would allow itself to be used for disunity and cheap blackmail by dragging the NLC into politics. It is important to note that the Nigeria Labour Congress is a pan-Nigerian organization and cannot be governed by primordial sentiments such as religion and ethnicity.

“We want to reiterate that the current leadership of the NLC was duly elected at the recently held elective congress of the NLC by its members and not by politicians. The workers hold their president and other members of the executive in high esteem.

“The NLC remains the only vibrant and cohesive labor union in the country, hence it remains the last hope of the Nigerian worker and by extension, the common masses. The Arewa Youth Assembly should stop and retract its baseless accusations and blackmail.

“As a pressure group, we have the responsibility to condemn wrongdoing and properly inform our members and the entire northern region. It is important to note that the NLC invited all other presidential aspirants and the President-elect to its May Day (Labour Day) celebration.

“Even the sitting President was invited, who then sent the Minister of Labor to the occasion. Why then crucify the NLC for their deliberate refusal to attend or grace the occasion?

“We want to state unequivocally that we have no knowledge of any plans by the NLC to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, on May 29. As a peaceful and law-abiding organization, we would not support any action that is capable of disrupting the peace and stability of our dear nation in whatever guise.

“Mr. Ajaero is a refined and dogged activist of note whose loyalty to the NLC and the nation is undoubted. He is a promoter and firm believer in democracy and the principle of separation of power and shouldn’t be dragged or accused of any separatist or ethnic agenda.

“We call on Nigeria and the security agencies to disregard the baseless and unfounded allegations by Arewa Youth Assembly. We call on Nigerians to remain resolute and committed to the peace and unity of our dear nation.”