Plateau: Peace group commends Operation Safe Haven, condemns renewed attacks

*Tells security agencies to go after perpetrators for possible prosecution

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A peace advocacy group has condemned in strong terms the renewed attacks in some communities of Plateau State, allegedly by herdsmen.

Recall that some areas in Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Jos South local government areas of the state had recently come under attack by some invaders whose mission is yet unknown.

Reacting to the renewed ugly development in a statement on Sunday, the indigenous peace-building group, operating under the aegis of the Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network, (COPPEBN), described the action as not only senseless but also barbaric.

The group, in the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Dung Bot and the National Secretary, Barr. Mrs Lucy Wuyep, respectively, regretted that the attack came just as residents were beginning to enjoy harmonious living following the restoration of peace in the state by security agencies, especially Operation Safe Haven, the internal military outfit stationed in the state.

The group which said the action of the criminal elements must not be allowed to fester, appealed to security agencies to go all out after them with a view to making the perpetrators face the law.

“This act of barbarism cannot be tolerated in this era, it is however very unfortunate that this came at a time relative peace has returned to the state due to combined efforts of the special military tasks force in charge of internal security, code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other relevant stakeholders.

“We,therefore ,call on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators of this criminal act and apprehend them for onward prosecution,”the group said.

In an apparent reaction to the uncomplimentary remarks made against the security group by the state youth council following the renewed attacks,the Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network,said:”In appraising the security situation on the Plateau and all the areas of responsibility under Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), we make bold to say without sentiments and politics that the security outfit has lived and still living up to maximum expectations of the genuine peace lovers on the Plateau and environs. “

According to the group,”Their efforts in both kinetic power and non- kinetic approach have helped greatly in restoring peace and sanity to Plateau State.”

“We wonder why the deliberate and sponsored attacks on the military outfit that has done so much for the state!

“Even as the military security outfit is losing soldiers on a daily basis, they are building, schools in our communities, building bore holes, hospitals and carrying out other programmes to sustain peace and directly impacting the society ,yet some persons for political and financial reasons have turned their radar of blackmail against these gentle men of (OPSH) who are awake to their responsibility so we can have peaceful sleep.

“We have noted with concern the latest statement attributed to the Plateau Youth Council where it made a veiled attempt at berating the OPSH.

“Our frank advice to the Plateau Youth Council and other groups who don’t see anything good in the operation is that they should rather channel their energy of blackmail against the military to all our communities and enlighten them not take laws into their hands for any reason.

“They should also advise the communities to expose the criminals among them, who are carrying out actions that provoke some of these senseless attacks,”the group said.

While noting that,”It is sad to admit that there are criminals in our communities and in every tribe in the world”, it advised that,”We should therefore channel our energies to positive ventures like building peace and speaking to our young people rather than blackmailing our military. “

The group called on both the state and local government areas to develop the political will to speak to youths and community on the need for peaceful and harmonious relationships with all, “because the larger implications of always putting our state on a global map of insecurity are that investors will look for alternatives states to invest, therefore crippling the fragile economy of the state.”

The group which noted that Operation Safe Haven has performed excellently in line with its approved mandate, passed a vote of confidence in the internal military outfit.

“It is our humble submission that the special military task force code-named ‘Operations Safe Haven has performed credibly well and we, therefore, have passed a vote of confidence on them”, the statement said.