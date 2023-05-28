Photos: Osinbajo, Gowon, Tinubu’s wife attend pre-inauguration church service

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, are at the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service holding at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Also present at the church service are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio, among other dignitaries.

It is one of the events leading up to the Monday, May 29th inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

The service also has in attendance Christians from several denominations, members of different government agencies and parastatals, outgoing and incoming government officials among others