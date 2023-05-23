Photos: Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair visits Tinubu

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has paid a visit to the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The meeting between the two leaders was made known in a short statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman on Tuesday.
Rahman, who shared photos of the meeting on Twitter, wrote, “President-elect Bola Tinubu and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at Defence House, Abuja.”
