[Photos] Dazzling cultural styles on display as AMVCA 2023 takes off

It was a night of spellbinding cultural beauty to behold when the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took off in grand style yesterday, May 18, 2023, with rich traditional displays.

The prestigious event took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre and Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, and creased effortlessly into a resplendent celebration of culture and beauty.

Attendees graced the event, bedazzling the venue with their graceful traditional attire, showcasing a shining blend of African heritage and the glamour of the film awards.

See some photos from the event: