Photos: Buhari inaugurates Dangote Refinery
Photos

May 22, 2023

Photos: Buhari inaugurates Dangote Refinery

Photos: Buhari inaugurates Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, inaugurated Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which is expected to enable Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in refined products and even have surplus for export.

See photos below…

