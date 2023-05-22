Photos: Buhari inaugurates Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, inaugurated Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which is expected to enable Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in refined products and even have surplus for export.
See photos below…
May 22, 2023
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, inaugurated Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which is expected to enable Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in refined products and even have surplus for export.
See photos below…
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.