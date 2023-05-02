People have told me they slept with my babe more than once – BBNaija’s Ike

Big Brother Naija star, Ike Onyema, has divulged he had been told by different people that they slept with his girlfriend several times.

The TV reality star made this known while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by popular OAP, Nedu.

Ike recalled how an eminent personality once told him that he slept with his girlfriend.

He also recounted how they will mock him with their sexual exploits with his partner.

Ike said, “People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman [bigwig], I can’t touch him. I said, ‘Daddy, don’t worry. I hope you enjoyed it?’.

“They be like, ‘You love her? You love when she does doggy?’ [Laughs]. I will be like, ‘Baba, she did that with you too?’ And they will like, ‘Ah! She bad o, no worry’.”