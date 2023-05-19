PENGASSAN re-elects Osifo president

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, have re-elected Festus Osifo as the Association’s President for the next three years.

Osifo who also the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, was elected unopposed during the just concluded 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress, NDC, 2023 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT .

Also elected alongside Osifo to constitute a new Central Working Committee, CWC, for the next three years include former National Treasurer of the association, Kabiru Dan Azumi, who emerged as the new Deputy President.

He replaced Owan Abua who was recently promoted out of the union by his organization.

While the immediate past Chairman of Kaduna zone of PENGASSAN, Aliu Dauda was elected new Financial Secretary, Kingsley Udoidua emerged National Public Relations Officer, replacing Anietie Udoh who served out his tenure.

Also elected is Ada Maryann, Chairperson of PENGASSAN Women’s Commission, while Chidinma Anyanwu was elected Secretary.

Charles Ogbowu retained his position as National Auditor 1 while Ese Okusi is the new National Auditor 11.

David Owan defeated Leroy Musa to emerge the next National Treasurer, while Dr Eze Ifeanyi was elected the new National Industrial Relations Officer, NIRO, after defeating Innocent Ugwunta, former Port Harcourt zone Secretary.

The new CWC members were sworn in by the Association’s General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, who was the returning officer.

The Registrar of Trade Unions supervised the election.

In his acceptance speech, elated Osifo appreciated the Association members for conducting one of the most peaceful union elections, adding that “this is a testimony of the good programmes and policies of the past three years. I thank everyone for the parts played in the success of the NDC.”